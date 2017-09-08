Climbs feat for mental health

YHA’s ambassador and adventurer Alex Staniforth is urging young people in East Yorkshire to speak out about their mental health issues.

His advice follows the completion of his epic 72-day, 5,000 mile challenge which involved him climbing the highest points in all of the UK’s 100 counties, including Bishop Wilton Wold, to raise awareness of young people’s mental health as well as raise more than £22,000 for the mental health charity YoungMinds.

Alex said: “Mental illness is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with.

“Everyone has their own mountain to climb and my big message over the last few months has been that if you’re suffering from mental health issues, please speak out.

“Tell someone you trust, visit the Young Minds website and seek help – it’s not a sign of weakness. Talking about it is a sign of strength.”

To donate to Young Minds, please visit www.justgiving.com/climbtheuk.