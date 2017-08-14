Classic Rotary event for vintage vehicles

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club will be holding its fourth Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 August at Langlands, Shiptonthorpe.

The show will be open between 10am and 4pm and entry is by donation.

The Buckrose Concert Band will be playing during the day and food will be available on the showground.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the organisers are supporting the charity again this year. As the event is being spread over two days there is space for more classic cars – it is free to enter. There are three prizes on the Sunday: The Ian Peak Memorial Cup for the best pre-war car sponsored by Drakes Garage, Best Car voted by the public and a Prize Draw sponsored by Langlands.

Car entry forms are available from Langlands or by calling John Ducker on 07860 638119.