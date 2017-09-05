Classic car show at Langlands hailed a success as £2,000 is raised for charity

The Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s fourth Annual Classic Car Show, organised by John Ducker, raised more than £2,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service.

The total was raised by voluntary donations as people came to look around the magnificent motors.

More than 100 car owners attended the Weighton Wolds Rotary Clubs fourth annual show.

This year’s event, at Langlands, Shiptonthorpe, proved to be exceptional with more than 100 owners and enthusiasts bringing their pride and joy to share with the local community.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the car owners and to all of the visitors who attended the event.

“Without the support of our local community we would never have such wonderful gatherings or be able to contribute so meaningfully to such a worthwhile cause.

“We would also like to thank our long-time sponsors Drakes Garage, who donated generously once again by providing the prize for the Best Car in Show competition.

“A special mention goes to the Buckrose Concert Band for the excellent entertainment and to the Langlands catering team for making sure everyone had plenty of tasty fayre throughout the whole event.”

The winners at the classic car show were:

The Ian Peak Memorial Trophy (awarded to the best pre-war car): Mike Kendall with his 1938 Bentley Sport Saloon.

Best Car in Show prize (awarded to the car everyone would most like to take home): Philip Hobson with his 1959 Bedford Dormobile.

Prize Draw (sponsored by Langlands): Richard Levitt.