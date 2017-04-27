Citizens Awards honour for Stamford Bridge residents

Stamford Bridge Parish Council chairman, Councillor Chris Kealey, presented Citizens Awards to Norman Pearson and Sylvia Ward during a short ceremony at the village’s sports pavilion.

The awards were for more than 100 years of charity and recreational work.

Sylvia has served on numerous church councils from 1952 in which year she also joined the Royal British Legion in which she served until the laying up of the Stamford Bridge branch ‘Standard’ in 2016.

Sylvia has continued with her charity work come rain or shine and has sold over £1100.00 worth of Christmas cards this year for St Leonard’s Hospice.

In 2012 Sylvia was awarded her Maundy money in a ceremony at York Minster from the Queen.

Sylvia continues to work tirelessly with her charity work, but can still be found around the village societies, finding time to play whist and dominoes.

Norman Pearson began playing soccer at Old Malton aged 18 and then played in Stamford Bridge until the age of 32, continuing as a league referee between 1969 and 1985.

County wise Norman is more recognised as a cricketer, with Bradford League winner Farsley in 1962. Coming to Stamford Bridge he has continued with the club here playing until aged 60. He has served as Hon Secretary at the club since 1976.

Highlights of Norman cricket career have been: The Torch Trophy presented by Prince Michael of Kent in 1995, PFA President’s Trophy from Prince Phillip at Buckingham Palace in 1999, and 2008 YSL Hall of Fame (Lifetime Achievement).

Norman’s knowledge of Yorkshire County Cricket was integral in bringing Yorkshire Seconds to Stamford Bridge Cricket Club as one of their game venues – indeed a great success for a small village ground.

The chairman of Stamford Bridge Parish Council would like to thank all those who contributed to make the evening such a success with special thanks for the use of the Pavilion and to Kirsty for her buffet.