Christmas lights switch-on

This year’s Market Weighton Christmas tree lights switch-on event will be held on Thursday 7 December starting at 6pm.

To mark 50 years of the new fire station the tree will be lit up by the town’s firefighters.

There will be crafts, charity stalls, children’s funfair rides, face painting, and, of course, Santa himself will also be attending.

A spokesman for Market Weighton Town Council said: “This year’s event will be hosted by Kc FM who will be giving out freebies and mixing with those who attend.

“Businesses will be suitably decorated for the festive season and weather permitting should prove to be an enjoyable evening for all.

“Please note that the High Street and roads leading to it will be closed for the event from 5.15pm.”