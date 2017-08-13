Children’s fairy tale relaunched by author

A Market Weighton-based author and illustrator has revisited her ‘classic’ fairy tale after seeing original copies of the book on sale on Amazon.

Jan Jones, who wrote and illustrated Moonstones in 1985, decided to update the work after getting fantastic feedback from customers.

Moonstones was first produced in 1985 by Jan Jones, who revisited the work following great feedback.

The children’s book has had an amazing journey.

It was published by Cambridge Learning, a company who published for schools, but when the curriculum changed dramatically the publisher went into liquidation, so although the book was printed it was never circulated. Jan was given 1,000 copies of the book, which she sold to buy a ticket to Romania.

Jan, who has two children, said: “I first wrote this story in 1985 when my children were asking about where their teeth went when the fairies took them. I couldn’t find a story to satisfy their curiosity so I wrote and illustrated the Moonstones.

“I forgot about the book, until recently when I saw the original copies being sold on Amazon.

Moonstones was first produced in 1985 by Jan Jones, who revisited the work following great feedback.

“I updated the book, but kept the original illustrations and text, and reintroduced it into the public domain.”

Jan was born in Pocklington and attended York school of Art before becoming a pupil of Leonard Borden (Royal Portraitist).

The book is targeted at children between four to 10 years of age. Moonstones (ISBN: 1521539014) is available in paperback at £5.95 or Kindle version at Amazon.