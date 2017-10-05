Children not to blame for fence trouble

A Goodmanham resident who owns a patch of land next to the fence which has been built on private property across the old railway track has defended the barrier.

He also said that local children were not to blame for the incidents of anti-social behaviour near the fence.

Stephen Large, who owns land adjacent to the fence from the old railway bridge, said walkers and people walking their dogs are to blame for the bad behaviour.

He said that private property signs are regularly ripped down, while pet owners have been bagging their dogs’ mess and hanging it on his gate.

Mr Large also hit out at owners who let their pets off the lead, giving them the chance to terrorise his dogs, and people who abuse his wife while she is out in the garden.

Mr Large said: “I own the land between the fence and the old railway bridge and it is not the kids that are causing the problems – it is the walkers and people taking their dogs out for a stroll.

“If I see kids on the site I have a quiet word with them and they quickly move on.

“Walkers are destroying signs, defacing them and placing them in the bushes. They also leave dog mess on the land. We often have bags of dog dirt hanging on the gate.

“This grief is caused by grown adults. My dogs have been attacked by animals that have been let off their leads, and my wife has been verbally abused while in the garden.”