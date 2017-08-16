Children cheer on endurance riders

Children at the Old School House Nursery in Sancton have played their part in encouraging endurance bike riders as they travelled through the village.

The riders were taking part in the London-Edinburgh -London bike ride which took place over five days.

The children made flags to cheer the cyclists on, counting them, and even created a project around the event. This was based around on ‘endurance and never giving up’.

They also brought in their own bikes as staff at the nursery created a special route for them.

A spokeswoman at the nursery said: “The children made lots of noise encouraging the bikers, ringing a bell and shouting ‘come on’.

“Some of the cyclists replied saying ‘thank you’ to the children for the support.”