Cheggers set to return to Pock for fundraiser

A TV star is set to return to Pocklington as organisers of next year’s It’s a Pockout set their sights high to make the event bigger, better and even more fun.

Keith Chegwin, known to many as Cheggers, will return to the town after the success of this year’s event which saw teams battle it out in a ‘It’s a Knockout’ themed fundraiser.

Organised by Pocklington District Lions, it is hoped the event will become the premier free family fun day in the calendar for the town as well as a main source of funding for local charities.

The group leader, Angus O’Donnell, said “We had a fantastic day in the summer and I would like to thank everyone for their support. Next year we are trying to improve things in many areas and hope it will be an even better event than this year.”

The event will take place on August Bank Holiday next year, Monday August 28, at Pocklington Football Club.

This year, the event raised more than £2,500 for charity. The 2017 event will raise funds for Sue Ryder, Cruse Bereavement Care and Pocklington Relief in Need.

“Cheggers did a great job for us this year and we are delighted to be able to get his services again next year,” said Angus.

He added:“In all our discussions with them they have been very positive and I’m pleased to say that next year there will be more food stalls available and an outside bar marquee will be provided by the club.”

“We are hoping that next year will be bigger and better and loads more fun and we have already booked teams to take part.”

For those wanting to sign up a team email info@itsapockout.org.uk or visit www.itsapockout.org.uk