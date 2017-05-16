Charities to benefit from day in memory of well known Pocklington man

Family and friends of a well known Pocklington man who died two years ago are holding a fundraising event in his memory this weekend.

Richard Barber had lived in the town all his life, achieving a scholarship to the grammar school, working full time at Power Heath and also part time behind the bar at the Black Bull.

He was dad to Justine and Katie, as well as a father figure to their numerous friends.

Close family friend Linda Kitchener said: “When Richard and his friends went out on a Saturday night he would always say to me, ‘I’m coming home with you and John in the taxi’, but when the taxi time came he was easily enticed to have one for the road and his favourite saying was ‘one more no more’ but it was always an hour or two later before he eventually went home.

“He touched the hearts of many people and is loved and sorely missed by everyone that knew him.”

Another friend added: “I truly don’t know anyone who doesn’t/didn’t love Richard. He touched everyone who knew him whether through family, work or social.”

Last year a memorial was held in Richard’s honour and as his funeral was the last day in May it was decided to celebrate his life on that day.

This year, The Richard Barber One More No More Day will take place on Friday May 26 raising money for two charities - Diabetes Research and the British Heart Foundation.

Everyone is invited from 7pm in the Black Bull and from 9pm at The Station Hotel. There will be a finger buffet and Sheppy’s Retro disco.