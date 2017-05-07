Chance to witness springtime spectacular

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is urging people to catch one of nature’s finest spectacles and seek out a bluebell wood over the next few weeks.

One of the trust’s venues in the Market Weighton area, North Cliffe Wood Nature Reserve, is an ideal place to see bluebells in their full glory.

North Cliffe Wood, situated on Sand Lane, puts on a great show of bluebells every year and now is the time for people to witness a real springtimne spectacular.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “With sunlight still able to hit the forest floor bluebells literally explode across many woodlands in Yorkshire.

“The next couple of weeks will be the best time to see them in full bloom. With sheer numbers and their distinct colour they transform a woodland into a place like no other for a few precious weeks of the year.

“Nature’s timing couldn’t be more perfect; bluebells appear on the scene just prior to the woodland floor being shaded out by the leafy canopy and provides welcome nectar for the many insects such as hoverflies, bees and butterflies on the wing at this time of year.

“Brimstone butterfly is one to keep an eye out for.

“This large, pale yellow butterfly is one of the first to wake from its winter hibernation and will drink the nectar form bluebells to replenish its energy stores.”