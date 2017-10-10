Chance to shape up as gym opens at Market Weighton

Residents in the Market Weighton area now have an extra incentive to step up and achieve their fitness goals.

Locals who are looking to get fit, or just improve on their fitness levels, can visit the town’s brand new gym.

Sadler and Snowden Community Fitness Ltd is based at 5 Armstrong House – the former Life Centre venue.

Aimee Sadler and David Snowden, who both have backgrounds in fitness, received planning permission for the gym in September.

They have already created a full programme of classes for people to enjoy.

Mr Snowden said: “We have turned the venue into two large fitness studios now, and a small gym, which caters for 40 fitness classes each week.

“It’s a small family-run business with myself and my partner, and we are hoping to generate plenty of interest in the community.

“Both myself and Aimee are ex-forces. I’m ex-Army and she’s ex-Navy. We’ve both managed big corporate gyms in the past.

“When we moved to Market Weighton we felt it was missing something so we decided to open up our own business.”

To find out more visit Sadler and Snowden Fitness Ltd’s Facebook page or call 07494 323808 for more information.