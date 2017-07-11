Chance to see stars at Platform Festival

There are still a few tickets available for the very popular Platform Festival, although the Friday and Saturday concerts have now sold out.

This year’s event features KT Tunstall, Ward Thomas, Newton Faulkner, The Levellers, Kate Rusby and top comedian Ross Noble.

Venue manager Janet Farmer said: “The response to this year’s festival has been overwhelming.

“The majority of customers are from East and North Yorkshire but we also have people attending from as far afield as Hong Kong and Japan.

“In addition to attracting region-wide media coverage for the town, the festival impacts greatly on the local economy with hotels, campsites and restaurants all reporting increased bookings.”

Visit www.platformfestival.net to buy tickets and to find out more information.