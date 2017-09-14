Chance to see archaeological excavations

Last Sunday saw the midpoint of the Dig Up on the Wolds by Fimber, Fridaythorpe, Wetwang Archaeological Project in association with the Roman Roads Research Association.

Despite the showery weather many members of the public came to take part in the excavations situated between Fridaythorpe and Wetwang.

Led by seasoned archaeologist James Lyall, the team uncovered a “Ladder” settlement dating from the Iron Age, later colonised by the Romans.

This Sunday (17 September) is the last day of the dig when there will be guided tours of the site at 10:30am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

A spokesman for the project said: “Everyone is welcome for what will be a fascinating glimpse into the past of our region. There will be a display of the project and tea and coffee will be available.

“Please bring footwear suitable for walking across fields.

“The site is located at Green Lane Farm just off the A166 between Fridaythorpe and Wetwang. It will be signposted and a marshall will be in attendance at the road junction.”

For further information please contact Alison on 07747 075277.