Champions tackling domestic abuse

Dedicated champions, including one from Stamford Bridge, have been trained in spotting the signs of domestic abuse so they can go out into the community to support victims.

IDAS, the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire supporting anyone affected by domestic abuse, recently trained 16 volunteers at its York offices.

IDAS ambassador and Champion Jan Davos, of Stamford Bridge, took part in the training day.

She said: “I think that IDAS provides an incredible service and it’s great that more people will know where to go for support.

“IDAS helps people to take charge of their own lives but it needs more Champions to spread the message across North Yorkshire, especially to rural areas.”

The Champions scheme, which is funded by Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is a pioneering way to reach out into rural areas, change attitudes and beliefs about domestic abuse.

The crime commissioner praised the new Champions at the training day.

She said: “Domestic Abuse is a crime that can have a devastating impact, not only on the victim, but their family too. And that’s why I decided to fund the Champions Scheme as it will help more people to recognise abuse and encourage more victims to come forward for support and information.”