Centenary marked at Woman’s Services Day

The Centenary of women serving within the Armed Forces was marked during a poignant Women’s Services Memorial Day which took place here at the Allied Air Forces Memorial and Yorkshire Air Museum on Sunday.

The ceremony was especially poignant, as it saw the Laying Up of the Branch Standards of Keyingham and Stamford Bridge Royal British Legion Women’s Section, making this the last time that these Standards were presented.

Taking the salute was Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Susan Cunliffe-Lister, joined by former ATS Barbara Weatherall from Selby.

Barbara served as an air defence gunner and military driver throughout the second word war, joining the ATS at the age of 17.

At the age of 92, she is still full of life and enjoyed talking of her wartime experiences in the Yorkshire sunshine.

The parade was led by Yorkshire Military Band and Corps of Drums, creating a rousing spectacle for all participants and visitors to enjoy, followed by a beautiful flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Flight’s Spitfire.

It was on 7 July 1917 when the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp was formed, officially introducing women into the Army for the first time.

This was followed in November 1917 by the formation of the Women’s Royal Naval Service and the birth of the ‘Wrens’, as the service is affectionately known as.