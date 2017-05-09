Caroline Fox takes on major role at council

Councillor Caroline Fox has been elected as the new chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Councillor Fox, who will serve until May 2018, has been a councillor for 10 years.

She was born at Hazelwood Castle, near Tadcaster, which was used as a maternity hospital after the Second World War and she spent her childhood in rural North Yorkshire and attended school in Selby.

She has recently celebrated her golden wedding anniversary with husband, Ernie, and they have two children, Robert and Mark, and three grandchildren Laura, Emily and William.

The charities Councillor Fox will be supporting during her year in office are Hull and East Riding MIND and Prostate Cancer UK, which is in memory of Kevin Megson who raised £100,000 for the charity but died recently from the disease.

Councillor Fox said: “I feel very privileged to be elected as the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and I am very much looking forward to the year ahead.

“This role is incredibly varied and I am looking forward to getting out to every corner of the East Riding and meeting those people who make this area such a great place to live.”

Councillor Margaret Chadwick, who is ward councillor for Bridlington South, has been elected vice chairman.