Call to give up guns during police weapons amnesty

Humberside Police Force is joining a national campaign to get firearms, knives and other offensive weapons off the streets.

Officers are appealing for anyone in the Pocklington and district area to hand in unwanted guns during a national two-week surrender of firearms and ammunition which starts on Monday 13 November. The surrender runs for two weeks until Sunday 26 November.

Some firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

The initiative gives people the chance to dispose of firearms or ammunition by simply taking them to a local police station and handing them over.

Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place.

During that period, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender and can remain anonymous.

Temporary detective superintendent of Humberside Police Joanne Roe said: “The fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we are working with partners and our local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

“We use various tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands – but we need the public’s help. We want as many weapons as possible and would encourage people to hand them in.

“If you know where a weapon is being kept illegally, now is your chance to give up the gun or knife, or tell us anonymously where it is. You will not be prosecuted and you could save a life.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities. We will use all of the powers and information available to us to locate this criminality and put a stop to it for good.”

Weapons and ammunition can be surrendered at any police station but anyone handing in a firearm, ammunition or any other weapon during the surrender is advised to check the opening times of their local station by calling 101 or visiting the police website.

If you know of people involved in illegal firearms please call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.