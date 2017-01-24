Cafe to return in PC Suzanne Asquith’s memory

More than £6,000 has been raised in memory of a police officer from Pocklington – Suzanne Asquith – who inspired all who knew her.

Now an award-winning pop-up cafe will return in Suzanne’s memory to raise funds for two important charities.

Team Lifestyle Cafe was formed two years ago to enter North Yorkshire Police’s Lifestyle challenge, which was organised by PC Asquith as part of her role with North Yorkshire Police.

The group, made up of Millthorpe School pupils Aidan Robertson, his brother Ethan, twins Jimmy and Lellie Dalgleish and Luke Smith, were among the 2014 winners after raising more than £1,000 for charity.

PC Asquith, who had been suffering from cancer, died three days after Christmas and the children have decided to open the special cafe in memory of their friend and inspiration.

So far more than £6,000 has been raised on the Just Giving page set up by her husband Michael Asquith. Hoping to raise just £250, more than 200 supporters have donated in PC Asquith’s memory.

In a tribute from her first sergeant Mike Stubbs he described her as “brave, brilliant and truly remarkable”.

He added: “ She was intelligent and articulate, and a bloody good cop.

“It is impossible for me to think of her without smiling – she was funny and quickwitted, and brought laughter wherever she went.”

PC Asquith was awarded a British Empire Medal in last year’s Queen’s birthday honours.

Lellie Dalgleish, part of Team Lifestyle Cafe, said: “Suzanne was lovely. She started us on this journey and because of her support and encouragement we have helped loads of people in need.”

The proceeds from the cafe’s opening will be split equally and be donated to Cancer Research UK and Leeds-based Equine Pathways UK.

Jimmy and Lellie’s brother Dec attends Equine Pathways for weekly therapy sessions with resident Shetland ponies Peanut and Twiggy.

The Shetlands will visit the cafe on Sunday January 29.

Soup, sandwiches and cakes –homemade and donated from local businesses – will be on offer as well as tea and coffee.

The cafe will take place outside 128 Knavesmire Crescent, in York, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday January 28 and 29.