Butcher bang on to claim sausage success

A Stamford Bridge butcher is the pork of the town after his success at the 29th annual Great Yorkshire Pork Pie, Sausage and Products Competition in Harrogate.

Riverside Butchers was reserve supreme sausage champion at the event with the shop’s champion thick pork sausage. The trophy was collected by Carl Webster and his seven-year-old daughter Lilly.

Mr Webster said: “This is an absolutely fantastic honour. It’s such a great atmosphere we’ve got in our shop and these products are the result of all the hard-working lads in the shop.”