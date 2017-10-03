Busy first weeks for new pupils

Triplestar College of Performing Arts, based in Shiptonthorpe, has successfully welcomed its first intake of students after opening its doors earlier this month.

The college provides post-GCSE courses with professional tuition in dance, drama, and singing, which is delivered by creative director and principal Emma Bailey-Hague.

Emma said: “Triplestar College offers a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in performing arts, which is the equivalent to three A levels, and in just two weeks of starting their studies our students have completed a number of exciting activities.

“These include choreographing a dance routine, learning about the history of tap dancing, taking practical tap workshops, and attending a professional production of The Cotton Club’ at the York Theatre Royal.

“If you are interested in finding out more about Triplestar visit www.triplestarcollege.co.uk for more information.”