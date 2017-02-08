Your tax to rise every year for FOUR years

Council tax in Pocklington and the East Riding is set to increase every year for the next four years.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council say “increased pressure” in funding adult social care services mean rates will rocket by 4.99% in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

It means typical Band D dwelling will see their council tax initially rise to £62.90.

And a further increase of 1.99% will affect ratepayers in 2019-20, before a third hike of 3.99% in 2020-21. The authority say the increases will generate an additional £7.2m in 2017-18 for its financial plan - rising to a total of £24.5m by 2020-21.

Councils were previously only able to increase council tax by a maximum of 1.99% without triggering a local referendum. The government had encouraged council to freeze bills between 2011 to 2015. Unitary authoriti s that agreed were provided government funding equivalent to a 2.5% increase in council tax in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

They were also provided the equivalent of a 1% increase in 2013-14 through to 2015-16.

But the funding for further council tax freezes was stopped in 2016-17.

Councils are now allowed to increase council tax up to 4% - including a social care precept of 2% - without the need for a local referendum.

Local authorities with adult social care responsibilities - like East Riding of Yorkshire Council - can increase council tax by up to 3% above the referendum threshold to fund adult social care costs.

How else could East Riding of Yorkshire Council save cash– what kind of expenditure do you think should be dispensed with? Email stewart.paterson@jpress.co.uk