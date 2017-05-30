Take a scenic journey through the Wolds with the Humber 250 Trail

The Humber Museums Partnership, a consortium of Hull, East Riding and North Lincolnshire Museums Services, is excited to announce the launch of its latest project – The Humber 250 trail.

The Humber 250 trail takes people on a scenic journey throughout the rich landscapes of the Humber region, linking 70 fascinating sites of interest ranging from Museums and Art Galleries, Historic Houses and Gardens, Industrial and Wartime Heritage and Archaeology and Architecture.

The trail spans from as far north as Flamborough lighthouse and Bempton cliffs to as far south as Gainsthorpe Medieval Village in Lincolnshire. The 250 mile route is split into three distinctive regions, The Humber South Bank, The Humber North Bank and Sea and the Yorkshire Wolds.

Nial Adams, of the Humber Museums Partnership, commented: “We are very excited about the launch of the Humber 250 trail. Hull is very much on the map this year for Hull UK City of Culture 2017 events. We simply want to expand the map and encourage visitors to visit, experience and enjoy the unique and fascinating heritage of the wider Humber region.”

The Humber 250 heritage trail will be launched on June 2 from noon-1 pm at Normanby Hall. The launch will feature an eclectic mix of classic cars and cyclists led by an eager team of Victorian Explorers on their quadricycle, creating a unique photo opportunity as they depart the Hall to explore the rest of the Humber 250 trail,

Pick up the trail guide in the region’s tourist information centres, via the Humber Museums Partnership website at www.humbermuseums.com and via a mobile phone app which will be available on Play Store and App Store for free.