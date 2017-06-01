New set to boost economy and attract more shoppers

A new scheme aiming to bring more shoppers to Pocklington is set to launch today, and is generating a lot of interest with businesses and residents of the town.

Love Pocklington, which will spring to life on June 1, is a brand new commercial scheme which will promote shops, businesses and events to Yorkshire and beyond – ultimately boosting the local economy and putting the town on the map.

Ten businesses have already agreed to join the scheme ahead of the launch. Now, more are being encouraged to sign up and become part of the Love Pocklington Business Hub.

The website – lovepocklington.co.uk – will be heavily promoted and include a business directory, special offers and discounts, an events guide, weather updates, news pages and more.

Any local business can become members of Love Pocklington, whether they have a shop or not. It works through a subscription service, which goes towards additional promotion on the website and across social media for each member business.

Phase two of the scheme will include a loyalty card for residents. Shoppers who register for a loyalty card will benefit from special offers and discounts around town from member businesses. The card will be initially promoted to residents in the YO42 postcode, encouraging them to shop local.

Love Pocklington will work closely with Pocklington Town Council and the newly formed Pocklington Traders Association to help deliver a marketing strategy and a calendar of events that will attract more people from outside the area.

Sam Storey, chairman of Pocklington Traders Association said: “This is brilliant for Pocklington. It means that we can move forward with safeguarding the future of our local trade.

“We want Pocklington to thrive and the only way we can do this is by all working together with the help of marketing professionals who can put Pocklington under the spotlight.”

Spearheading the campaign is local marketing firm The Soapy Group.

Managing director Simon Hudson said: “Working and living in Pocklington for the last 18 years I’m extremely passionate about the town and so are the local businesses.

“There is concerted momentum to raise the profile of the area with recent events like the Tour de Yorkshire in which The Soapy Group was heavily involved.

“I want to use my 20 years’ experience to bring more people in to Pocklington and encourage residents to shop local. I believe this new commercially driven approach will do that.”

Creative director Sophie Metcalfe added: “The concept was to create a brand that would be instantly recognizable and draw attraction from across the Yorkshire region and further afield.

“We will be heavily promoting Love Pocklington through online campaigns and we are working hard to give the brand a substantial digital presence. It’s a really exciting project that will work for the greater good of the town.”

Caroline Hollingsworth, business owner of Mouse House Floral Designs, was one of the first businesses to sign up prior to the official launch. She said: “This scheme is just what the area needs, a way to promote the town to visitors and also encourage the residents to shop local as well.”

Neil and Clare from Swirlz Gelato has high hopes for the scheme having worked with The Soapy Group previously. Neil said: “They are very professional and easy to get on with – above all the Love Pocklington team are local.

“They also have a real creative eye and fresh ideas. This can only be a great thing for Pocklington.”

Pocklington Town Council has shown its support for the scheme and clerk Gordon Scaife said: “Working with the Soapy Group on the Tour de Yorkshire meant that we had the extra capacity to put on a fantastic day for the town. Their contacts and knowledge meant that the event was better than what we could have planned on our own.”

For more information for business to sign up contact help@lovepocklington.co.uk, follow Love Pocklington on Facebook and Instagram @LovePocklington and Twitter @LovePock_ or visit the website Love Pocklington