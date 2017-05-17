Businesses working together at the Pocklington pop-up café

Experts are excited to offer up their wisdom to businesses and startups at the Pocklington Pop-up Business Café on Thursday June 15.

A variety of local business experts will be on hand to offer free, impartial advice to businesses and start-ups on topics such as tax, accountancy, finance, web design, social media and marketing at the Pocklington Arts Centre.

“It’s a great way for local, small businesses to get advice without the usual daunting appointments, to share experience with people who’ve been through the same business problems and obtain reassuring advice that actually makes a difference,” said Jane Frith, a chartered accountant who will be available for a chat at the event.

Jane is an example that cooperation, not competition, can be the key to businesses success. Her businesses is merging with another local firm to improve their reach and services under the banner of Townend English Chartered Accountants.

“Many of my clients are startups and SMEs which is why the Popup idea appealed to me. I enjoy opportunities to open up accountancy to the wider community and show them what it can offer their businesses. When I first started out, having easy access to this kind of information would have been really useful. It’s great to work together and give something back,” added Jane.

Web design expert Sam Hollis and Your Marketing Specialist Louise Mason are another two experts who will be attending the event.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help and work with other people in the field, especially if you’re just getting started. I think the Popup Business Café will be a great opportunity for me to meet more businesses, offer my help and give them the tools to understand their online presence better themselves,” said Sam.

Sam launched his growing web design business at Christmas and will be on hand to answer your questions on building and reviewing a website, growing your online presence and search engine optimisation.

Louise Mason is a previous pop-up attendee who has now returned to share her marketing expertise, with the aim of helping 1000 businesses this year.

“I attended a pop-up in Beverley and found it helpful asking questions about the finance and accounting side of things. For a lot of people that’s a big thing to have to do,” added Louise.

The pop-up business café makes asking business questions easy, by offering a friendly, informal, relaxed and non selling environment where experts will be on hand to answer your questions.

The event is organised by How’s Business, the growth hub for York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnerhsip. It is free to attend and you can drop in anytime between 9am and 1pm.

Visit http://www.howsbusiness.org/networking-events/settle-popup-business-advice-cafe for more