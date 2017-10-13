Burnby Hall event will be massive draw for families

Burnby Hall Gardens is hosting a BIG Draw family event this Saturday (14 October) between 11am and 3pm.

The BIG Draw is the world’s biggest drawing festival with over 1,000 events worldwide involving more than 400 ,000 people.

During October every year, thousands of enjoyable and experimental drawing activities connect people of all ages with schools, galleries, museums, libraries, heritage sites, village halls, refugee organisations, outdoor spaces – all kinds of places – artists, scientists, designers, illustrators, inventors and each other.

Since launching in 2000, the festival has taken place in 28 countries around the world.

This year’s theme is Living Lives using movement to express yourself, creating free and spontaneous art!

As part of the BIG Draw visitors can come down to the gardens and enjoy:

l Take your line for a walk: Lie on your belly, stand on one leg or even roll about on a skateboard. Let the movement be your guide and create your own abstract masterpiece.

l Wondrous Woollen Web: Duck, dive and weave your way around the garden lawn, using your woollen line to help us create a giant web.

l A BIG Draw themed trail around the gardens

A spokesman at Burnby Hall Gardens said: “This is event is free and part of normal admissions to the Gardens so why not come down and enjoy the day – it’s a real draw!

“For more information on the BIG Draw, please check out our website www.burnbyhallgardens.com or call our visitor centre on 01759 307125.”