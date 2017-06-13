Bullnose attraction at car rally

This rare piece of motoring history would have cost £260 when it first went on sale.

The 1925 Morris Bullnose Oxford boasts dipping headlights, a three-speed gearbox and can reach up to 40mph.

The two-seater model is among the hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles heading to The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 at Castle Howard, near York, on Father’s Day, (Sunday 18 June).

People have until Saturday 17 June, to enjoy a 25% discount on tickets to the event.

The Bullnose’s owner Tim Clark, 68, paid around £2,000 for the car in 1975.

“When the car was brand new it was £260,” he said. “In 1925 that was a lot of money. People did not earn anywhere near that. The headlight actually dips onto the road.

“It goes down at about a 45 degree angle. It goes forward using a handle inside the car.”

Mr Clark, of Yarm, said he had not been planning on keeping the car but he would not sell it now.

Damian Jones, head of sales at H&H Classics, Europe’s largest specialist classic vehicle auction house, said: “The Bullnose was mass-produced at the time but survivors are something of a rarity.”

The H&H team – in association with specialist insurance and valuation expert for classic cars, Hagerty International – will be at the show to talk to classic car owners about their vehicles and to give a general idea of what they might be worth.

Visitors to the event can enjoy displays from car clubs and motor dealers throughout the day.

The Kangaroo Kid quad bike stunt show will headline the entertainment programme and people can take a ride on the Mac Tools Monster Truck Cruiser.

For tickets visit www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk or call 0333 207 0743 option 5 (open 9am-7pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am-1pm Saturdays).

For show information and to download a classic car booking form visit: www.ypmotorshow.co.uk.

For classic car enquiries call 0113 238 8201. Tickets can be bought on the gates on the day.