Buildings for the future

Woldgate School has received a first class boost to kick-start a major renovation project at its Kilnwick Road site.

The school put forward a bid for funding from the Department for Education as an academy and part of the Wolds Learning Partnership.

Woldgate School Pocklington Picture by Paul Atkinson: NPOC PA1644-2b

As a result, Woldgate has been awarded a capital investment of £1.3 million for improvements to its buildings.

The money will see the removal of external walls, windows and doors, which will be replaced with modern fittings.

The older buildings will also have new roofs fitted.

Work on the site is to start this coming May half-term with the first phase expected to be finished in September.

Headteacher Jonathan Britton said: “We will shortly be commencing on a programme of works to ensure that we provide the very best build­ings and facilities for our pupils and my colleagues.

“The initial works will focus on the removal and replacement of all external walls (not of brick construction), windows and doors within the original school building.

“This will be followed by the re-roofing of buildings, except for our newest build. Additional works will also be undertaken as part of this programme to provide new facilities.

“Building work will start this May half-term and we’re looking forward to seeing the first phase of these works being completed by the beginning of September.

“The funding will transform the school. We are also working with a number of organisations and expect to win additional funding to provide cutting edge facilities for our pupils. We are also very keen to ensure all of our rooms and facilities are available for community use and would encourage clubs to contact the school, if you would like to use our hall, classrooms, computer, cooking, drama, dance or sports facilities.

“We are confident, following this initial work, we will secure additional funding to continue this programme of investment and ensure our school has the very best facilities within our locality.

“In addition, we are hopeful that following another record number of applications for places at our school, we will be able to secure additional funds from the new build in the locality, with the help of our local councillors, to meet the growing demand for places from Pocklington and across the region.”