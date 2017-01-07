Building society boost for causes

Three charities in the Pocklington and Market Weighton area have benefitted from Yorkshire Building Society’s Charitable Foundation.

Croft Pre-School, Market Weighton Over 55s Club and Pocklington Canal Amenity Society each received £100 after the Society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

The charitable foundation is funded through the scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

Chris Clubley, proprietor of the Yorkshire’s Market Weighton agency, said: “I’d like to say thank you to everyone who came in and nominated a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“We are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Market Weighton.”