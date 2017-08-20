Builder’s bid to support local charity

Housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has launched a search for a local charity to support in Pocklington and the surrounding area as its new retirement Living development, Rogerson Court, on Scaife Garth, starts to take shape.

The company is looking to pledge its support to a neighbourhood project, charity or one-off event within the local community.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director at the firm, said: “Our fundamental aim when creating a development is to support and integrate McCarthy and Stone and our future homeowners into the local community.

“Our developments are created with community in mind, and supporting local charities or neighbourhood projects allows us to create a positive legacy.”

Community groups and local charities are urged to get in touch by emailing requests to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com by midnight next Friday (1 September 2017).

Please mark the emails ‘Pocklington Community Appeal’ in the subject header.