A Pocklington Infants School team of Year 2 children were a credit to the school when they travelled to The Market Weighton School to play against four other local schools.

They took part in the Three in a Bucket inter-school competition.

The Pocklington Infant School team get ready for action.

The team won one game, lost one game and drew two games.

A spokesman at the school said: “They had great fun and they should be proud of themselves. A big thank you to their parents who supported them and transported them too.”