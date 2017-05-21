BTEC courses set to attract sixth formers

Pocklington School is to offer BTEC Level 3 National Diplomas in Sport and Digital Publishing to its sixth form students as part of its commitment to a breadth of opportunity in its curriculum.

BTECs are specialist work-related qualifications which combine practical learning with subject and theory content. Each BTEC offered is equivalent to two A levels, with equivalent UCAS tariffs.

BTEC has earned a worldwide reputation as a respected applied learning qualification well regarded by universities, further education colleges, and employers.

Achievement in the qualification requires a demonstration of depth of study, a range of practical skills required for employment or progression to Higher Education, and the successful development of transferable skills.

Alongside A levels, BTEC Nationals are the most widely-recognised qualification for admission to higher education. In 2015, 95% of UK universities and colleges accepted students with BTEC qualifications.

Laura Powell, curriculum director at Pocklington School, said: “We are excited by the breadth and flexibility of opportunity which these two qualifications will offer to our sixth form pupils.

“A BTEC in Sport or Digital Publishing, along with a complementary A level subject, will give pupils the opportunity to achieve their aspirations and decide on the type of career they wish to pursue.

“We take an individual approach to learning, and our priority is giving every pupil a chance to develop their own particular strengths.

“A personal study portfolio they find enjoyable and stimulating gives them every chance to grow confidence in their ability, as well as to achieve the best grades.”

Entry requirements to study the BTECs will be 4 B grades and 2 C grades at GCSE, as is currently the case for sixth form entry.