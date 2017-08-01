Brewery over the Moonbeam after awards

A local brewery brought back two awards in the Inaugural National Beer in the Wood Competition.

Half Moon Brewery, based at Ellerton, came first in the Mild and Ruby Red category with Moonbeam, a 4.8% mild, brewed in collaboration with Sunbeam Ales, Leeds, and then went onto swoop a silver in the overall competition against some stiff competition.

More than 40 breweries from across the UK were represented at the event which was held at The Junction, Castleford, with renowned experts in the industry judging.