Breweries cheering Beer Bible inclusion

Two breweries in this area have been included in a new publication.

All Hallows Brewery on Main Street, Goodmanham, and the Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton are both featured in The Yorkshire Beer Bible, written by Simon Jenkins.

Phil Saltonstall’s Brass Castle Brewery, which started in Pocklington but is now based in Malton, also gets a mention.

The book is described as ‘a comprehensive, informative – and thirst inducing hardback book’.

The beer bible’s journey around the county lists every brewer Simon Jenkins could find – more than 170 – and features lots of his favourite beers and some of the best places to drink them.

Published by Great Northern Books, The Beer Bible is now available at £11,99 (ISBN: 978-1-912101-69-6 ).

Call 01274 735056 or visit www.gnbooks.co.uk ro order a copy of the book.