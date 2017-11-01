Bonfire to raise funds for park

Lucy has gone up a few rungs of the ladder thanks to the recent activities by a group of Fangfoss fundraisers.

Lucy and her ladder were made by Harry Postill to record the amount of money raised towards replacing the damaged equipment at the village’s Jubilee Park.

Lucy is now recording the fact that over £20,000 has been raised – approximately half the amount needed.

She is placed in the grounds of the Carpenter’s Arms in Fangfoss so that everyone passing can see the progress made by the Phoenix Fund.

Recent events such as St Crux’s, Fangfest and the Potato Competition have all been successful and the fundraising continues with calendars going on sale in a few weeks.

The pictures from the calendar were supplied by people in the village.

The first prize was won by Rob Smith. His photograph was of a person walking up Back Lane with their dogs, on a misty morning.

The children’s category was won by Alexa Morley with her unusual photo of a cow’s head.

The next big event to raise cash for the park will be the village bonfire which is held this Saturday (4 November).

The gates will open at 6pm, the fire lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks set off at 7pm. Entry is £5 per adult, £2.50 for children or £12 for a family ticket. There will be a best lantern and best guy competition.

Lyn Grant, chairman of the Fangfoss and Bolton Jubilee Park said: “We have had a lot of support from people who like the park and those who have nothing to do with the park, but have heard of our plight.”

“We hope that as many people as possible will come to our Bonfire to push up our funds even further.”

Further details can be obtained from the Jubilee Park Facebook page or by calling 01759 368384.