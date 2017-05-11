Body recovered from River Derwent believed to be 80-year-old missing woman

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Derwent near Stamford Bridge.

The body found in the water is believed to be that of a missing 80-year-old woman, Humberside Police say.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called at 4pm on Tuesday 9 May with a report that a woman was in the water close to the picnic area towards Catton.

"Extensive searches were carried out in the intervening hours."

Shortly after 11am yesterday (Wednesday 10 May) the body of a woman, believed to be a missing 80-year-old woman, was recovered from the river.

"The woman has not yet been formally identified, however we have informed the missing woman’s family," the spokesperson added.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."