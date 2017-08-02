Blue Sky Nursery’s graduation day

There were tears and laughter as parents of the graduating pre-school class at Blue Sky Nursery watched their children receive hard-earned diplomas.

Jo Watson, business manager at the nursery, said: “The team, especially the pre-school team of Vicky Foran, Corrine Jefferson, Tina Maynard and Amie Evers, were all very emotional at the sight of the children looking so grown up and would all like to wish them the very best for their future education.

“The children behaved perfectly as they received their gifts and certificates.”