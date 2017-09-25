Blooming great talk with fantastic flower arranging

At the September meeting of Pocklington WI, the president Anne Dodd welcomed members, visitors including some members of Dunnington WI – and Gill Hodgson who came to deliver a flower demonstration.

Gill grew popular garden flowers on her farm land and at the commencement of her talk she spoke not only of how they could be used in a bouquet but also the greenery that was needed to make it complete.

She made a beautiful bouquet, which she gave to be raffled, and explained not only the process involved but the best way to use garden flowers and greenery.

The bouquet was later won by Betty Douglas. Gill was warmly thanked by Jan Mitchell. The flowers on the table, given by Julie Hoy, were won by Joyce Buckle.

Items from the Federation newsletter were highlighted and nominations invited for the next committee to be voted on at the 74th AGM.

The chairman thanked everyone who had helped with the lunch Pocklington WI had provided for 50 Walkers of the Wolds Way on Saturday 2 September.

The Competition for a rose was won by Anne Dodd, with Pam Sawyer and Jan Mitchell in second and third places. “Harvest” is the title of next month’s competition.