Blooming great show of lilies

The annual display of hardy water lilies at Burnby Hall Gardens always looks fantastic.

They are now in full bloom and are currently being enjoyed by the thousands of summer visitors who come to see them at Pocklington’s award winning attraction.

Pink hues on show.

More than one hundred varieties of hardy water lily grow on the upper and lower lakes, making the venue one of only two National Collections of these in the UK – the other being in Weymouth, Dorset.

Since 1964, the Stewart Trust has been responsible for developing the Water lilies in the Gardens and, in 1993, on a symposium visit by the International Water Lily society, it was commented that the collection was one of the best collections in a natural setting that they had ever seen.

The Water Lilies will be on display throughout the summer and Burnby Hall Gardens are open daily between 10am and 5.30pm.

So, why not come and see for yourself?

Relaxing at Burnby Hall Gardens as the lilies bloom.

Visit us on www.burnbyhallgardens.com or have a look at our Facebook page for the full details of our summer events.

Meanwhile, Burnby Hall has opened its fully restored Edwardian Potting Sheds.

Potting shed tours now take place once a month so visitors can take a special behind the scenes look at the revamped area and the conservatory.

The potting sheds are original in design and would have been used during the time when Major Percy and Katharine Stewart lived at Burnby Hall.

Wonderful with whites.

The tour dates are:

Tuesday 25 July - 10.30am to 11.30am.

Tuesday 29 August - 10.30am to 11.30am.

Tuesday 26 September - 10.30am to 11.30am.

The view from the bridge gives an alternative perspective.

People can book a place on one of the tours by emailing: info@burnbyhallgardens.com or calling the visitor centre on 01759 307125.

Lily pads on the lakes at Burnby Hall Gardens.