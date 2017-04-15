Blood check-up at Arts Centre

Pocklington and Market Weighton Rotary Club is organising a ‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ event on Saturday 22 April between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Pocklington Arts Centre.

The session is part of a national campaign by the Stroke Association and the Rotary Club that has tested 150,000 people over the past 12 years.

Last year, 20 of the 57 people who had their blood pressure taken at the Pocklington event were asked to follow it up while 37 were informed no further action was required.

The Stroke Association believes that strokes can and should be prevented. There are approximately 152,000 strokes every year in the UK.

High blood pressure is the biggest risk factor for stroke – contributing to more than 50% of strokes.

A spokesman for the event said: “The Rotary Club would like to thank the Pocklington Group practice and the Arts Centre for their support each year.”