Best of British show at Wolds Railway

The Yorkshire Wolds Railway (YWR) group is adding the final touches to its Best of British event which will be held at its Fimber Halt base.

The event will be held on Bank Holiday Monday (28 August) from 11am.

The group will also be running special cab rides, for a small fee, on its locomotive Sir Tatton Sykes.

Chairman Ed Hague said: “We are pleased to be hosting Bridlington and The Wolds Morris Minors Owners Club, and Hull Old Skool Mini’s at this year’s event.

“As a new feature for this year, the YWR will also have the 00 Gauge Live Steam Club that showcase the beautiful live steam models manufactured by Hornby.

“There will also be a bouncy castle and children can have a go at our ‘drive a mini digger’ attraction.”