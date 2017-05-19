Behind the scenes tour at Burnby Hall

Staff at Burnby Hall Gardens will be conducting a free Behind the Scenes tour of the Heritage Lottery Funded Project on Tuesday 30 May.

Visitors will be able to find out more about the scheme and the history of this magnificent attraction.

They will also get exclusive access to areas of the garden currently not open to the public.

This includes special access to the conservatory area of Burnby Hall, now the home of East Riding Council.

The conservatories at Burnby Hall were built in the early 1900s and were originally 50 metres in length.

The Stewarts grew a variety of plants in their hot houses including peaches, which Major Percy Stewart is said to have liked for his breakfast.

A spokesman said: “The first building phase of the Heritage Lottery project is now almost complete at Burnby Hall Gardens with the stripping of the rock garden and desilting of the upper and lower lakes now complete.

“The potting sheds, summer house and learning zone are also due to be finished from mid-June.

“The tour will start at 10.30am and last approximately 1 hour.

“The excursions will then take place on 27 June, 25 July, 29 August and 26 September

“To book your place on a tour please either email: info@burnbyhallgardens.com or telephone our visitor centre: 01759 307125.”