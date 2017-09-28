Beautiful coffee for Macmillan cause

A beauty specialist in Pocklington will be holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning tomorrow (Friday 29 September).

Hive The Beauty Studio, which is based on Market Street near the Post Office, is hosting the event between 11am and 3pm.

Debbie Dixon, inset, will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Hive, The Beauty Studio.

Led by Debbie Dixon, Hive opened this summer and offers a full range of essential treatments. After witnessing several people close to her suffer with cancer, Debbie chose to make cancer causes the focus of her fundraising activities at the shop.

She is supporting Macmillan this month and will be backing Wear it Pink in October.

Debbie said: “We hope to raise lots of money for this fantastic cause.

“Please do call in to enjoy a hot drink and some cake.”