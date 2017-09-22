Battle station

Prepare for skirmishes! The Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society will be holding its annual commemoration of the 1066 clash this weekend.

The event takes place this Saturday (23 September) from 10.30am with a wide range of activities to keep all the family happy

There will be a living history camp for people to look around.

The event takes the form of the “1066 Festival” – a free one-day gathering which is held at the site of the Old Station on Church Road.

As always the day will begin with a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the village war memorial to commemorate those who fell on that day in 1066.

This is followed by a procession across the viaduct as the Vikings arrive!

There will be a living history camp where visitors can experience a flavour Viking and Saxon life, along with weapon demonstrations, Viking and Saxon skirmishes, and a chance for the bravest of children to take on the Vikings.

Also in attendance will be skilled wood turners and a stone mason demonstrating their traditional crafts.

Local societies will be well represented and budding archaeologists will be able to meet the Young Archaeologist Club while professional archaeologists will be on hand to answer any questions.

The children of Stamford Bridge will be joining in festivities by taking part in a Viking and Saxon themed fancy dress competition and there will be traditional games. The event runs from 11am to 4pm with the wreath laying procession starting at 10.30am.

A spokesman for the event said: “Following last year’s major undertaking to celebrate the 950th anniversary, this year the event will be a little scaled down but will still provide an interesting and exciting day for all.

“This year sees the return of the Stamford Bridge “Spear Pie” competition. Villagers are invited to take part in continuing this tradition by baking their own Spear Pie (entries to be submitted by 1pm).

“We will also see for the first time all 12 panels of the Stamford Bridge Tapestry Project which are now in progress along side the completed Fulford Tapestry. This is a rare opportunity to see these fantastic works, which will themselves surely become part of history in their own right.

“Entry to the event is free. Teas and light refreshments will be available all day and donations are most welcome.”

Visit www.stamfordbridge1066.org.uk for more information.