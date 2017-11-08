Battle site taken off at-risk register

A key historic site in the East Riding area has been removed from Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’Register’.

The Battle of Stamford Bridge site was taken off the at-risk section on the register, which brings attention to the various venues across England that may be at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

An Historic England spokesman said: “Three weeks before the Battle of Hastings (1066) King Harold defeated a Norwegian army at this crossing point on the River Derwent.

“Except for the expansion of Stamford Bridge itself, the landscape has remained essentially unchanged since the battle.

“We were concerned that land allocated for development in the Local Plan could affect the significance of the battlefield, but as a result of working closely with the local authority this is no longer a concern.”