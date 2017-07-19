Battle of Britain flypast at Yorkshire Air Museum

Yorkshire Air Museum will be operating a special vintage props day to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The museum’s props day takes place this Sunday (23 July) and will provide a great day out for all the family to enjoy.

The WWI SE5a fighter (foreground) and Port Victoria Eastchurch Kitten PV8 Zeppelin Hunter.

A highlight feature will be the scheduled flypast by the Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, accompanied by two fighter escorts in the form of the famous Hurricane and Spitfire, which will, weather permitting, provide an evocative spectacle in the Elvington skies.

Complementing this will be live engine runs of our four working propeller driven aircraft, featuring the WWI Royal Aircraft Factory SE5a fighter and the diminutive Port Victoria Eastchurch Kitten experimental “Zeppelin hunter”; WWII Douglas Dakota C-47 Dakota, an aircraft synonymous with the D-Day Landings and Airborne Forces in the Liberation of Europe and the stunning De Havilland Devon RAF VIP Transport aircraft.

Gates open at 10am and normal Museum Admission applies: £10 Adults; £8 Concessions and £5 Children (5-15). Family admission £26 (2A + 3Ch).