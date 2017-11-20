Barmby pupils presented with new iPads

Barmby Moor CE Primary School pupils were delighted to receive new iPads this term to help them with their studies. Friends of Barmby Moor School made a very generous donation to enable the school to purchase five iPads, and the school match-funded the donation to purchase further iPads for the children.

Executive headteacher Mrs Chadwick said: “The new resource has enthused our children to develop their computing knowledge further. A big thank you to our wonderful and supportive friends.”