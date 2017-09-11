Band to play at Battle of Britain service

All Saints Church, Sancton, will host a special Battle of Britain-themed service on Sunday 17 September.

Launched by the Beverley Brass Band playing RAF based music, ably supported by the Beverley 399 Squadron Air Cadets, the service will be led by Rev Peter Nelson. The Address will be given by Rev John McNaughton, a retired Para padre.

The service starts at 3.30pm and will be followed by refreshments.

The organisers are appealing for memorabilia to decorate the church such as pictures, uniforms, medals and model aeroplanes, be they bombers, Spitfires or Hurricanes. If you can help out please contact Graham Ward on 07836 228445.

A spokesman for the event said: “Yorkshire was dominated by bombers from Bomber Command. However, Fighter Command used two main airfields at Leconfield and Church Fenton. Leconfield having Spitfires, and later on, Hurricanes piloted by the Polish fighter squadrons.

“Please come along to the service and remember those who served and the servicemen who were lost.”