Bags of support for cancer cause

Generous slimmers in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor have been donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK.

The groups have collected 384 bags of the clothes, shoes and accessories from members who slimmed out of their old wardrobes and feel confident they’ll never need their ‘before’ clothes again.

With each bag worth around £25 to the charity, they have raised around £9,600 for the charity.

Last year, slimmers across the UK raised £2.1 million through donations and this year it’s hoped the event will smash that target and raise £3 million for Cancer Research UK.

Area Manager Jayne Pitcher said: “We have been bowled over by the response from our members. As the bags mounted up, we were so excited knowing we would be raising more than ever before in this year’s clothes throw.

“There was only one issue... how were we going to get them all to the CRUK depot in Anlaby?

“After an appeal to members, super-slimmers Donna and Mark Simpson came to the rescue.

“They got the whole family involved loading and delivering the donations with Consultants Maria Gray, Jo Longley and Jayne.”