Bags of Help offered to community groups

Community groups and charities in the Market Weighton and district area are being urged to apply for funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

The retailer has teamed up with Groundwork to launch the roll-out of its funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country.”

Any groups or charities in Market Weighton or Pocklington can pop in to the Tesco store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.